First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 959.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.03. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 90,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $8,737,522.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 236,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,827,391.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,849 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,496. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

