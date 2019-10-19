First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,999 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 880,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after purchasing an additional 362,261 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 37,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 33,297 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.