First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 875 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 170,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 150.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $95.35 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $80.89 and a one year high of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

