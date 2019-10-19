First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 10.19%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

