First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.09, approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2999 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 31.73% of First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

