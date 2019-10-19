First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up about 1.6% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 166.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,149 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 280,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,999. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $61.37.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.