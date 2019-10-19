First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.09 and last traded at $47.09, approximately 445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 70,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2033 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1,970.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 2,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXG)

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

