Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $125.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FISV. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.07.

FISV stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,308,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,731. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.76. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $2,591,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,118,310.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,120,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $15,486,250. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 14.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 13.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Fiserv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

