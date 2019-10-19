Flowchain Price Tops $2.93 on Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $748,433.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $2.93 or 0.00036609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00043107 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.17 or 0.06082700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001149 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00042201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

