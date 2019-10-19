Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) to post $28.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Fluidigm posted sales of $28.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full year sales of $120.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $120.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.43 million, with estimates ranging from $135.60 million to $143.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a negative net margin of 57.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Fluidigm stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 983,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Fluidigm has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $14.90.

In other Fluidigm news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 28,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $330,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel D. Colella acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,481 shares in the company, valued at $808,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,460 and have sold 1,238,708 shares valued at $9,517,533. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

