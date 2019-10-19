Force Protocol (FOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $984,107.00

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. Force Protocol has a market cap of $7.05 million and $984,107.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007373 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001943 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. Force Protocol's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,933,226 tokens. Force Protocol's official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Reddit community for Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

