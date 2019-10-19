Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) PT Lowered to $33.00 at UBS Group

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $50.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FSCT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Shares of FSCT stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 641,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,396. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 3,627 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $137,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 6,444 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $165,868.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,873 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,369. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,364,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,343,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 126,766 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

