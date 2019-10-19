Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSCT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Forescout Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $35.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.70.

NASDAQ FSCT traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $25.45. 641,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 41,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,460,383.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $165,868.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,873 shares of company stock worth $6,017,369. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.