FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Given $11.63 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $11.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FORESIGHT AUTON/S an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRSX. Chardan Capital set a $7.00 target price on FORESIGHT AUTON/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised FORESIGHT AUTON/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of FRSX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. 11,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,904. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

