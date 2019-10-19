Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.20

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $58.14, with a volume of 131366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,419,000 after acquiring an additional 114,490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,270,000 after acquiring an additional 252,340 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

