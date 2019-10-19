Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,452 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,295,000 after buying an additional 4,934,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after buying an additional 4,114,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $23,700,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock worth $742,544,275. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $185.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Redstone started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

