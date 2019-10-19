Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 43.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,087 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 647,261 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,716,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.97 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

