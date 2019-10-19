Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,579,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,818,000. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in EQT by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,966,000 after acquiring an additional 991,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Shares of EQT opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $958.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

