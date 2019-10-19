FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXTGY opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Get FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company also provides property management services; and mortgage advisory and brokerage services, as well as related products.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.