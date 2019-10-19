Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €77.00 by HSBC

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €77.00 ($89.53) target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s previous close.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.60 ($91.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.03 ($91.90).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €61.10 ($71.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 1-year high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company’s fifty day moving average is €61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

