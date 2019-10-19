Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys Shares of 3,966 Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 12.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 13.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OSK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of OSK opened at $77.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.21. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

