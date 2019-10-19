Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $10.71 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $298.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.97. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.63.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.