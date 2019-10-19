Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,904 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,389,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,139,000 after purchasing an additional 492,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,632,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,921,000 after purchasing an additional 449,026 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,282,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,231,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,636,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,041,000 after purchasing an additional 365,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $35.32 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

