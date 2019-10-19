Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Account Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $140.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $113.42 and a twelve month high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.