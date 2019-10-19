Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes $438,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,477,370,000 after acquiring an additional 94,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,944,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 294.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after purchasing an additional 412,007 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.08, for a total value of $4,358,825.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,300.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,166 shares of company stock valued at $167,423,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $526.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.71. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.36 and a 12 month high of $555.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $610.00 target price on TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.82.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

