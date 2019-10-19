FY2019 Earnings Estimate for NiSource Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for NiSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NI. Argus upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.48.

NI stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. NiSource has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $659,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 329,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,863,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $1,178,209.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NiSource by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in NiSource by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 59,707 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in NiSource by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 68,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

