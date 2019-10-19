FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Cut by Analyst

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFN. CIBC dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$71.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.00.

AFN opened at C$39.84 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$37.84 and a 12-month high of C$63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $739.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$291.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$293.69 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 125.26%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

