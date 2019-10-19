FY2019 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Commercial Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMC. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

CMC stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

