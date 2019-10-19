GameCredits (GAME) Trading 16.9% Lower This Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Livecoin, Bittrex and YoBit. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $11,844.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00678282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000325 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, Crex24, HitBTC, Livecoin, BitBay, Cryptopia, Coinrail and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

