Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 973 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,225,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,183,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $128,287,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,238,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,719,969. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $161.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5437 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

