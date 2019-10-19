Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 653,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,104. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIN. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

