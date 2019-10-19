Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Motco raised its stake in Black Knight by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE BKI opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $64.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 price target on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point set a $63.00 price target on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price target on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price target on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price target on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.