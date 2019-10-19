Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $129,774.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,326.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,510 shares of company stock worth $1,626,297. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

