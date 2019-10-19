Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 15,001 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 101.5% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 622.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Pi Financial upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

NYSE HLF opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.48. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

