Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 217 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2,585.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 121.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $558,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,515 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $1,027,839.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,556.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,834 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.62, for a total value of $1,333,769.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,641 shares of company stock worth $3,120,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $232.82 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.60 and a 12-month high of $286.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $281.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.26.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

