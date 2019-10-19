Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 42,491 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,195 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 42,491 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 645.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HP by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,247,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $213,054,000 after buying an additional 1,142,355 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in HP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,211,944 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $129,146,000 after buying an additional 927,847 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in HP by 70.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 1,579,087 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,829,000 after buying an additional 651,257 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in HP by 81.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,266,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after buying an additional 567,269 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price objective on HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Argus lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

