GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GDS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GDS to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of GDS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.75.

GDS stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.52. 919,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,774. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.45 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GDS has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GDS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GDS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 856,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 987,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 789,363 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after buying an additional 319,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in GDS by 19,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

