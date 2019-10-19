Gen III Oil (CVE:GIII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Gen III Oil Corp (CVE:GIII)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 4500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.

In other Gen III Oil news, Director Gregory Mark Clarkes bought 150,000 shares of Gen III Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,752,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,324.43. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,938.

About Gen III Oil (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as an oil processing company in Canada. The company, through its ReGen technology, produces base lubricating oil from re-processed used motor oil. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017. Gen III Oil Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

