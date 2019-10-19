General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.55. 2,802,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 377.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

