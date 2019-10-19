Genesis Vision Price Tops $1.04 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $505,897.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00012941 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Ovis. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00228110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.01122036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029471 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00088923 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.