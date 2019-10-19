Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Genocea Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Genocea Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price target on Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

