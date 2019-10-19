Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $740-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.69 million.Gildan Activewear also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.55.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

