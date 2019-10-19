Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.67 million.Gildan Activewear also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.

NYSE GIL opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.55.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.