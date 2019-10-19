Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,653,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

