Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GILD. Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a top pick rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

