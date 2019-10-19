GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($27.57) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($21.04) price target (up from GBX 1,610 ($21.04)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,708.93 ($22.33).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,646.20 ($21.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,770.60 ($23.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,687.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,619.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,654 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,178.36 ($9,379.80). Insiders have acquired 456 shares of company stock valued at $754,921 in the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

