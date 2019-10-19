GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.0281 on Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $102,230.00 and $7,542.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

