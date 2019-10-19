Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GSHD. ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of GSHD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 115,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,485. The company has a market cap of $730.41 million, a PE ratio of 241.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,649,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 2,064 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $99,691.20. Insiders have sold a total of 472,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,773,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,474,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,985,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.