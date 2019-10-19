Graft (GRFT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Graft has a market capitalization of $335,042.00 and approximately $18,095.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graft has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00683849 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004510 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002321 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

