Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Gritstone Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. Gritstone Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 83.79% and a negative net margin of 2,038.71%. Equities analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $107,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,567,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 263.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 193.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 639,906 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 150.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 152.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 164,815 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.